OUCH! During the second period of Saturday's game between the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins, Red Wings D Moritz Seider was trying to block a shot from David Pastrnak when he was hit in the face with the puck. After getting hit, Seider went straight down to the ice in pain, but he was quickly able to get up under his own power and skate off the ice. He did head straight to the locker room with a trainer, but it appears as if he will be just fine.

Moritz Seider takes puck to face during Red Wings matchup vs. Bruins [Video]

