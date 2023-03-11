Merch
Moritz Seider takes puck to face during Red Wings matchup vs. Bruins [Video]

By W.G. Brady
OUCH! During the second period of Saturday's game between the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins, Red Wings D Moritz Seider was trying to block a shot from David Pastrnak when he was hit in the face with the puck. After getting hit, Seider went straight down to the ice in pain, but he was quickly able to get up under his own power and skate off the ice. He did head straight to the locker room with a trainer, but it appears as if he will be just fine.

Moritz Seider Detroit Red Wings

Key Points

  • The Red Wings took on the Bruins on Saturday afternoon
  • Seider was hit in the face by a shot from David Pastrnak
  • Seider went down to the ice but he was able to skate off of the ice under his own power

Take a look as Seider gets hit in the face by a puck as he is trying to block a shot by David Pastrnak. Thankfully, it appears as if Seider will be fine.

Detroit Lions could look to bring back Marvin Jones Jr.
