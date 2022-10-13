Moritz Seider’s BIGGEST HITS from his rookie season [Video]

Moritz Seider made his debut with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2021-22 season and to say he made the most of it would be a major understatement.

Not only did Seider put up 50 points in 82 games, but he was awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is given to the NHL’s most outstanding rookie for a given season.

What were Moritz Seider’s biggest hits from his rookie season?

Though Moritz Seider has only played one season in the NHL, he is already regarded as one of the hardest hitters in the league.

As you are about to see, you do not want to get hit by Seider because you will probably have a tough time getting up, if you get up at all.

Here are Seider’s biggest hits from his rookie season.

Seider is already impressing Derek Lalonde

Though Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde has not been around Mortiz Seider for very long, he is already impressed.

“That’s the exact way to put it. You get an appreciation for a player playing against him and he was awesome whenever we played him,” Lalonde said on the latest episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. “But then when you get here, a little more athletic than I even thought, a little more skilled than I probably gave him credit for, but passion, man. He wants to be a player.” Via Spittin’ Chiclets Podcast

Seider is clearly going to be a very good player in the NHL and it is going to be extremely fun to watch his journey with the Detroit Red Wings.