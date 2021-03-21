Moritz Wagner pokes fun at Cassius Winston after MSU causes him to lose bet [Video]

Sharing is caring!

In case you missed it, Thursday night (and into Friday morning) was not great if you are a fan of the Michigan State Spartans as they somehow found a way to blow a sizable halftime lead and lose to UCLA in a First Four play-in game to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The loss not only cost many Spartans’ fans but it also looks to have cost former Michigan State great, Cassius Winston, who now plays for the Washington Wizards.

As you can see in the photo below, Winston lost a bet to his Wizards’ teammate Russell Westbrook, who played his college ball at UCLA. To pay off his bet, at least the part we know about, Winston had to dress in UCLA gear.

Cassius Winston lost a bet to Russell Westbrook — and had to wear UCLA gear after Michigan State lost pic.twitter.com/m5MiNDc8Lt — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 21, 2021

Well, former Michigan star Moritz Wagner, who is also on the Wizards, decided to poke some fun at the expense of Winston and post it on his Instagram story.

Cassius Winston wearing a UCLA shirt after losing a bet it looks like. Moe Wagner making fun of Winston😂 pic.twitter.com/etR8qDptzV — Michael Kowalsky (@MLKowalsky17) March 20, 2021

Rivalries never die.