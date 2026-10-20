Eagles’ Cap Squeeze Could Put Moro Ojomo in Detroit’s Reach

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost four straight games to fall to 2-4, and executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman could be a seller at the NFL trade deadline. One name worth Detroit’s attention in that case is defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, who is in the final year of his rookie contract.

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No reporter has said the Eagles are shopping him. The case for Ojomo rests on two things already on the books: his deal runs out after this season, and Philadelphia has just paid the two linemen who start next to him.

Philadelphia paid Carter and Davis, and Moro Ojomo is next

Jalen Carter signed a four-year, $152 million extension on July 30, 2026, which made him the highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the league, according to Over The Cap. Jordan Davis signed a three-year, $78 million extension in March. Both deals run well past this season, which is why neither player is a candidate to move.

Ojomo is on a different kind of deal. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.92 million in May 2023, he carries a 2026 cap charge of $3.69 million, and he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Ernesto Cova of Detroit Jock City, who raised Ojomo as a Lions target, wrote:

“Ojomo is midway through the final year of his rookie contract, and he’s done more than enough to get a new deal. That said, the Eagles already broke the bank with Jalen Carter’s extension, and they spent big bucks on NT Jordan Davis as well. They’re in a tough spot financially, so they may have no choice here. The 25-year-old lineman is a defensive tackle, though he’s played more of a defensive end role in Vic Fangio’s 3-4 base defense. He can give the Lions much-needed positional versatility in both a 3-technique and 4-technique role.”

One caveat belongs on that argument. Philadelphia is tight against the cap this season, with roughly $8.2 million in space, but Over The Cap currently projects the Eagles about $36.7 million in room for 2027. The Carter and Davis money makes Ojomo a hard player to prioritize. It does not make him impossible to keep.

The fit would ask him to move inside

This is the part Detroit would have to decide on. ESPN lists Ojomo as a starter at right defensive end in Fangio’s 3-4 front, with Carter at left end and Davis at nose tackle. The Lions run a 4-3 base, so the ask would be interior snaps instead of the edge-aligned role he has played all season.

The counting stats are modest. Ojomo has 13 tackles, six of them solo, and no sacks through six games. Last season was his best as a pro: 38 tackles and six sacks in 17 games. He was a seventh-round selection, 249th overall, out of the Texas Longhorns in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he turned 25 in August.

Detroit has its starters, and nobody has named a price

Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams are the Lions’ starting defensive tackles, with Skyler Gill-Howard listed as McNeill’s backup and Mekhi Wingo third on that side. Ojomo would be a rotation addition, not a replacement for either starter.

What he would cost is the open question. Cova named no compensation and wrote only that Ojomo “shouldn’t be tough to get as an expiring player on a cheap deal.” No reporter has attached a pick to him, so any specific round is a guess right now.

Detroit is 3-2 coming out of its bye and hosts Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 25. The Lions may also have louder needs than the interior line, and Detroit Sports Nation recently looked at five defensive backs worth a call.