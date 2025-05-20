10 Most-Hated Detroit Lions of All-Time

From Matt Millen to Eric Ebron, here are the 10 most-hated figures in Detroit Lions history. Discover which players, coaches, and GMs fans couldn’t stand — and why.

Let’s be real — loving the Detroit Lions is an emotional rollercoaster. And sometimes, there are a few people who make you want to throw your remote through the TV.

Over the decades, the Lions have given fans a lot of pain. So it’s only natural that certain players, coaches, and even front office folks have become… let’s say… less than beloved.

Here are the 10 most-hated figures in Lions history — the people who still get booed in barbershops across Michigan.

1. Matt Millen – Former GM

Let’s just start with the king of all front-office disasters. Millen turned the Lions into a national punchline during his reign from 2001 to 2008. How do you keep a job for nearly a decade with a 31–84 record? The “Fire Millen” chants weren’t just popular — they were a movement. Drafting three straight wide receivers in the first round (including Charles Rogers and Mike Williams)? Pain. All of it.

2. Matt Patricia – Head Coach

Where do we even begin? The pencil behind the ear. The arrogance. The destruction of a good locker room. Matt Patricia was hired in 2018 as a “Belichick disciple” and left in 2020 with a 13–29–1 record and an entire team that couldn’t stand him. From Darius Slay to Glover Quin, players lined up to throw shade after he left. Bonus points for the time he lectured a reporter about posture. 🙄

3. Charles Rogers – WR

This one’s tragic more than anything, but he still gets mentioned on this list. A hometown kid with sky-high expectations, Rogers was taken No. 2 overall in 2003 and played just 15 games. Injuries, off-field issues, and a broken collarbone (twice!) turned him into one of the biggest busts in NFL history. He’s remembered more for wasted potential than anything else.

4. Andre Ware – QB

Drafted No. 7 overall in 1990 after winning the Heisman at Houston, Ware was supposed to be the Lions’ future. Instead, he spent most of his NFL career not playing football. He started just 6 games in 4 years and never figured out how to adjust to an NFL offense. Fans were frustrated that the Lions wasted such a high pick on a player who never fit the scheme.

5. Joey Harrington – QB

Poor Joey. Taken third overall in 2002, he was never the guy. Whether it was the lack of pocket awareness, the endless checkdowns, or just looking like a deer in headlights, Harrington personified the Lions’ early-2000s sadness. Fans tried to support him, but eventually the boos got louder than the piano music.

6. Titus Young – WR

An absolute headcase. Titus Young had all the talent in the world, but his attitude completely tanked his career. He fought teammates, got suspended multiple times, and even got cut twice in the same year. The final straw? Punching Louis Delmas in practice. Lions fans had zero patience left for his antics.

7. Martin Mayhew – Former GM

Yes, he was the guy who replaced Matt Millen, but that doesn’t mean he earned any grace. Mayhew’s time as GM (2008–2015) included some of the most inconsistent rosters in the NFL. From draft whiffs (hello, Eric Ebron over Aaron Donald) to salary cap mismanagement, Lions fans never fully trusted Mayhew — and they were right not to.

8. Eric Ebron – TE

Speaking of Ebron… if you mention his name in Detroit, prepare for the eye-rolls. Drafted 10th overall in 2014 — two spots ahead of Aaron Donald — Ebron was the king of dropped passes and bad vibes. He had the talent, but never the trust. He even admitted after leaving Detroit that he felt “freed.” So did fans.

9. Mike Williams – WR

Not to be confused with the good Mike Williams who played in Tampa, this Mike Williams was another Millen disaster. After sitting out a year following the Maurice Clarett NCAA saga, Detroit still took him 10th overall in 2005. He showed up out of shape, played slow, and was done in Detroit in just two seasons. Fans were livid. Another first-round WR bust? Of course.

10. Marty Mornhinweg – Head Coach

Two words: Take. The. Wind.

That’s all you need to say. In a 2002 overtime game vs. the Bears, Mornhinweg won the coin toss… and chose to give the ball away. “We’ll take the wind,” he said. Chicago scored. Game over. Career basically over too. He finished with a 5–27 record and remains a punchline to this day.

Honorable Mentions:

Jeff Okudah – Not his fault entirely, but expectations were sky-high.

– Not his fault entirely, but expectations were sky-high. Nick Fairley – Flash, but inconsistent.

– Flash, but inconsistent. Rod Marinelli – Went 0–16 and said “the men played hard.”

– Went 0–16 and said “the men played hard.” Ndamukong Suh – Dominant, but his attitude turned off fans as the years went on.

The Bottom Line:

Lions fans are some of the most loyal and resilient fans in sports. But when someone lets them down — really lets them down — they don’t forget.

This list isn’t about personal attacks. It’s about the heartbreak, the unfulfilled promise, and the frustration of being a fan of a team that’s seen too many “almosts” and not enough confetti.

Now that the Lions finally seem to be headed in the right direction? Let’s just hope we don’t have to add anyone else to this list anytime soon.