Most Significant NFL Streaming Moments in 2024

The 2024 NFL season has been a landmark year for sports streaming, with the NFL reaching new heights in digital viewership. As more fans turn to streaming platforms, the way people experience the game has transformed. The convenience of streaming allows fans to tune in to every moment of NFL action—whether it's the Super Bowl, a regular-season game, or an exciting playoff matchup.

ExpressVPN’s research on the most streamed sports events of 2024 reveals that the NFL remains one of the most popular viewed sports globally. As fans continue to embrace streaming as their go-to viewing option, 2024 has already produced some unforgettable moments. Let's dive into the most significant NFL streaming events of the year.

1. Super Bowl 2024: Streaming’s Biggest Stage

The Super Bowl is undoubtedly the crown jewel of NFL events, and in 2024, it proved that it’s not just about the in-stadium experience. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles was streamed by millions of fans worldwide, making it one of the most-watched events of the year. The ability to stream the game, including the electrifying halftime performance and nail-biting finale, contributed to record-breaking viewership numbers.

“The Super Bowl drew 123 million viewers, setting a new U.S. viewership record” 20 Most Streamed Sports Events of 2024

The Super Bowl’s success on streaming platforms highlighted a shift in how fans engage with major sports events. Instead of being tethered to traditional TV networks, viewers have embraced the flexibility that streaming provides—whether they’re watching from their phones, tablets, or smart TVs. The 2024 Super Bowl marked a pivotal moment, reinforcing the power of streaming in the sports world.

2. Playoff Thrills: Wild Card Weekend Captivates Fans

As the NFL playoffs unfolded, streaming continued to dominate the sports landscape. Wild Card Weekend in 2024, in particular, saw dramatic upsets and thrilling comebacks that left fans glued to their screens. The streaming numbers for these games were through the roof, proving just how much fans rely on streaming platforms for the most exciting moments of the season.

These high-stakes matchups were filled with edge-of-your-seat drama, and fans were able to catch every second without being limited by cable schedules. Streaming platforms made it possible for fans to follow the action from any location, heightening the emotional experience of watching their teams battle for playoff glory.

Thursday Night Football (TNF) has long been an important part of the NFL season, and in 2024, its popularity surged as fans flocked to streaming platforms to catch the action. TNF games consistently garnered impressive streaming numbers thanks to their ability to feature compelling matchups and star-studded teams.

What sets TNF apart is its position in the middle of the week, offering fans a refreshing break from the traditional Sunday and Monday matchups. As streaming options continue to grow, TNF has become an integral part of the NFL’s weekly rhythm, with fans now able to watch games from the comfort of their own devices, regardless of where they are.

4. The NFL Draft: Streaming Becomes the New Draft Day Experience

The NFL Draft is one of the most anticipated off-season events, and in 2024, its streaming numbers were higher than ever before. Millions of fans tuned in to streaming platforms to catch every pick and trade during the draft as the next wave of NFL stars were chosen. This year’s draft was streamed live, offering viewers in-depth coverage, player analysis, and real-time updates.

More fans are now opting to stream the draft, moving away from traditional TV broadcasts. Streaming services offer greater accessibility and a more interactive viewing experience, allowing fans to engage with the event in ways that weren’t possible before.

5. NFL-Specific Streaming Services: Catering to the Digital Fan

As the NFL continues to evolve in the digital age, specialized streaming services like NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+ have become key players in the league’s streaming success. These platforms allow fans to access games on-demand, follow their favorite teams, and enjoy exclusive content, all from their devices. These services have become an essential part of the NFL experience, especially for those looking for more flexibility in how they consume the sport.

NFL streaming services give fans the ability to watch games live or catch up on replays, ensuring that no moment is missed. The appeal of these platforms is clear: they offer fans control over their viewing experience, allowing them to watch at their own pace and convenience.

Conclusion

In 2024, the NFL has firmly cemented its place in the streaming era. From the Super Bowl to the NFL Draft, these major events were streamed by millions, marking a new chapter in how fans experience football. The NFL’s embrace of streaming has reshaped the way the sport is consumed, offering unprecedented access and convenience for fans around the world. With streaming platforms continuing to grow in popularity, it’s clear that this is just the beginning of the NFL’s digital evolution.