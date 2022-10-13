Moussa Diabate goes viral for thunderous dunk [Video]

Moussa Diabate may have only played one year for the University of Michigan but Wolverines’ fans who paid close attention certainly had the opportunity to see the flashes of brilliance that had NBA scouts salivating about his potential.

Following his freshman season with the Wolverines, Diabate announced he was going to enter the NBA Draft. It was a move that I questioned at the time because I did not think he would be selected in the first round, and another year at Michigan (especially working with Juwan Howard) would have improved his draft stock.

Why is Moussa Diabate trending on Twitter?

Moussa Diabate ended up being selected in the second round (No. 43 overall) by the Los Angeles Clippers and he could end up making an immediate impact. (More on that in a bit)

During Wednesday’s preseason matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Diabate (8 points, 5 rebounds) threw down a monstrous dunk that has everybody talking.

This dunk is INCREDIBLE from every single angle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nYt4rjRpOj — NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2022

Diabate could play a role for the Clippers

Generally, second-round picks don’t make an immediate impact for a team that is expected to contend but Moussa Diabate could get that opportunity.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is in a bit of a jam as he really does not have a viable backup center and Diabate looks to be the most logical person for the role.

Though Diabate is a rookie with just one year of college experience, he has flashed his brilliance during the preseason and he has shown that he can compete at the NBA level.

Diabate’s size allows him to make his impact known on both ends of the floor. The 6’11”, 210 lb center uses his length to guard the perimeter and protect the rim when needed. Not to mention, Diabate relies on his size when rebounding the basketball over smaller defenders. This type of play-style is exactly what the LA Clippers need, as they ranked 19th in the NBA in rebounds per game last season. Via Clipperholics.com

Nation, how do you think Moussa Diabate will fare in the NBA? Should he have stayed at Michigan for one more season or did he make the right decision?