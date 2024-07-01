MSU Basketball to Host 5-Star SG Trey McKenney





MSU basketball is set to host one of the top prospects in the 2025 class. Five-star shooting guard Trey McKenney has scheduled a visit to East Lansing, according to On3 recruiting insider Joe Tipton. McKenney’s itinerary also includes visits to USC, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Creighton.

The 6-4 Shooting Guard is the No. 1 ranked player in Michigan.



Ranked as the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 16 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings, McKenney is currently the top player from Michigan in the 2025 class.

McKenney has been highly sought after, making his upcoming visits crucial for the programs involved. A 6-foot-4 standout, he holds the No. 1 rank for players from Michigan, affirming his status as a key target in collegiate basketball recruiting.

