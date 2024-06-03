Steady as He Goes: MSU’s Jonathan Smith on Adapting to New NCAA Norms

Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Emphasizes Consistency in the Face of Change

In the ever-evolving landscape of college sports, Michigan State’s head coach, Jonathan Smith, firmly holds onto his foundational coaching principles despite the introduction of direct payments to athletes as structured by the recent NCAA agreement.

Adapting to New NCAA Compensation Rules

While the new NCAA framework allowing direct payments to college athletes marks a significant shift, Coach Jonathan Smith views these changes as a gateway to more opportunities for the players. He expressed strong support for the agreement, emphasizing its potential to carve a path forward. “I’m into the idea of more opportunity for players,” Smith remarked, acknowledging the complexities that still need to be addressed.

Since the inclusion of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) compensation, Smith notes a shift in the recruitment landscape, stating, “Yeah, there’s definitely a difference,” in how recruits approach their decisions. Yet, he reassures that the core evaluation processes of his team remain unaltered.

“It still starts with the evaluation process and beyond. I think that’s a piece of the pie,” Smith explains. For Michigan State’s coaching staff, the holistic assessment covering educational prospects, scheme compatibility, and overall fit remains paramount.

Jonathan Smith Staying True to Core Fundamentals

As college football continues to transform, particularly with monetary aspects becoming intertwined with sports, maintaining traditional coaching values becomes challenging. However, Smith is clear about sticking to the essentials. “Anything starts with evaluation and seeing them move around,” says Smith, highlighting the importance of thorough assessments and personal interactions during recruitment.

The integration of these new components, such as NIL deals, requires coaches to continuously adapt. However, for Coach Smith, these changes are just another aspect of modern collegiate sports that need to be woven into the longstanding fabric of Michigan State’s football philosophy.