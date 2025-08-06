MSU News: Two Spartans Named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Omari Kelly, Chrishon McCray Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

A pair of Michigan State wide receivers have landed on the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list, giving the Spartans some early national recognition at the position.

Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray, two transfer additions expected to play significant roles in Jonathan Smith’s first season at the helm, were both named to the watch list on Wednesday. The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the most outstanding pass catcher in college football, regardless of position.

Transfers Bring Proven Production to East Lansing

Kelly arrives in East Lansing after a breakout year at Middle Tennessee, where he posted 53 receptions for 869 yards and four touchdowns for the Blue Raiders. The Auburn transfer emerged as a deep-threat weapon last season and was one of the most productive receivers before hitting the portal.

McCray, meanwhile, brings two years of consistent production from Kent State. He racked up 81 catches for 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns during his time with the Golden Flashes, showing a knack for creating separation and making plays downfield. He’s expected to be a go-to target in an offense still sorting out its quarterback situation.

The Biletnikoff buzz adds to the growing optimism in East Lansing as the Spartans look to re-establish their offensive identity.