Saturday night under the lights the Michigan State Spartans were in a stalemate with the Nebraska Cornhuskers through one quarter. Neither team could get anything done in the first quarter, but as the team switched end zones, Payton Thorn found Jaylen Reed for a LONG touchdown off a flea flicker.

Michigan State is looking to continue their winning ways this season and are off to a great start.