MSU’s Spartan Stadium: Ranked 22nd in EA Sports’ Toughest Stadiums





Hey college football fans, get ready to dust off your virtual cleats because EA Sports is gearing up for the much-anticipated return of their college football video game. And they’ve already stirred the pot by releasing their list of the top 25 toughest stadiums to play in!

EA College Football 25 didn’t pull any punches with their rankings, factoring in everything from home game attendance to team prestige and even the occasional streak of good luck. Every powerhouse program thinks their stadium is the ultimate fortress, so you can imagine the debates this list has sparked.

For MSU, the verdict is in: Spartan Stadium clocks in at a solid No. 22 on the toughness scale. And hey, that’s no surprise given their rowdy fans and impressive stats. According to the Spartans’ own hype, they’ve been in the NCAA’s attendance top 25 for 66 seasons straight. That’s loyalty!

Touchdowns and Traditions at MSU’s Spartan Stadium

And let’s talk numbers. Since opening its gates in 1923, MSU’s Spartan Stadium has seen the Spartans snag nearly 70% of their wins at home. That’s a home-field advantage even your grandma would be proud of.

Celebrating its centennial in 2023, Spartan Stadium isn’t just about wins and losses—it’s about tradition. Ever heard that PA announcer saying “It’s a beautiful day for football!” rain or shine? Classic Spartan spirit right there.

Jania Clowers from State News spilled the beans on all things Spartan game day traditions. From Sparty pumping up the crowd with one-handed pushups to the crowd swaying to “Swag Surfin’,” Michigan State knows how to keep things lively.

And hold onto your frisbees, folks. Zeke the Wonder Dog isn’t just a halftime sideshow—he’s catching frisbees like a champ right there on the field. Now that’s a doggone good time.

So, whether you’re into touchdown dances or dog tricks, Michigan State’s Spartan Stadium is bringing the party to EA College Football 25. Let’s see if they can capture that magic in the virtual world!