Multiple 2021 NFL Mock Drafts have Detroit Lions selecting WRs in Top 10

The 2020 NFL Mock Draft just concluded but many mock draft junkies have already begun to put together what they believe the 2021 NFL Draft will look like.

As I have been browsing these mocks, I have noticed that quite a few have the Detroit Lions selecting a wide receiver with what will end up being a top 10 pick.

Here are a few mocks that I came across that have the Lions taking a wide receiver in the opening round. What is interesting is that all four of these mocks have the Lions picking at No. 7 or No. 8 and yet all four have the Lions selecting a different wide receiver.

Bleacher Report, Matt Miller

No. 7 overall pick: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

“DeVonta Smith exploded onto the scene for Alabama in an impressive wide receiver room this season but still managed to impress with massive performances like his five-touchdown game against Ole Miss. His production might take a hit with a new quarterback, but his traits point to Round 1, as he looks like a clone of Jerry Jeudy.”

Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer

No. 8 overall pick: Clemson WR Justyn Ross

“The Lions will have a need here as Marvin Jones is unlikely to be re-signed as a 31-year-old free agent opposite Kenny Golladay next year. Ross (6-4, 205 pounds) is a big target who was very productive for Lawrence running sound routes all over the field. He put up 66 catches for 865 yards and 8 TDs last season.”

Sports Illustrated, Kevin Hanson

No. 8 overall pick: Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

“The true junior wideout will be more of a focal point as a receiver next season, with the departures of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, but Waddle has elite speed and after-the-catch ability and averaged 24.4 yards per punt return in 2019. Five Lions wide receivers (including Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola) are scheduled to become free agents after the 2020 season.”

Pro Football Focus, Michael Renner

No. 8 overall pick: Purdue WR Rondale Moore

In another loaded receiver class, Moore is the single most electric player of the bunch. As a true freshman in 2018, he led the entire country with 37 broken tackles. He had 367 yards through the first three games of last season before going down with a knee injury. With everyone looking for the next Tyreek Hill in the 2020 NFL Draft, Moore is the closest thing I saw in college football last year.

Nation, do you foresee the Lions selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft? Do you think they will be picking in the Top 10?