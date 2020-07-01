41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
type here...

Multiple college football figures voice concerns over start of season

College Sports
Updated:
By Dylan Bair

Trying times are bringing out all manner of voices in regards to college football starting back up this fall. With July here and no major American professional leagues starting their seasons yet, speculation has run rampant about the coming months and whether the new spike in cases will spell doom for athletics.

Scenarios are being mocked up for how to pull the season off; from late starts, no fans in stadiums, or even pushing the season back to the spring. Others have discussed canceling the season outright, with the waves of COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in the hotbed of college football. All of these scenarios are spoken upon by the individuals below, and they are certainly strong in their sentiments on the subject at hand.

Illinois Fighting Illini LB Milo Eifler made his thoughts known on the subject today.

Eifler is a Washington transfer who started all but one of the games for the Illini last year. He racked up 63 total tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery for Illinois in 2019.

His voice is one from a player perspective, one that is sure to be stronger as summer winds to an end. The discussion of the “student-athlete” side of the restart will be echoed as this description has come under fire for less strenuous circumstances than this. Players are using their voices more than ever, and putting athletes at risk will not quell their voices.

Even athletic directors have joined in on the conversation, chief among them being Penn State AD Sandy Barbour.

One of the biggest challenges [of a spring season] — and it’s probably the biggest one in my mind — is the proximity to next season, and frankly a second lost spring ball,

Overcomeable, if perhaps we’re willing to have a shortened season — again in the category of ‘something is better than nothing,’ that may not be a problem at all

This idea has been floated around lately, but logistical hurdles continue to fly in the face of the concept. Running one season directly into another will wear down college bodies that desperately need an offseason of rest.

Desperate times have raised desperate voices, with those outside of the sporting world even putting their two cents in. The governor of South Carolina, which houses one of college football’s new age dynasties-Clemson, put his mind to the subject of the restart. Governor Henry McMaster stated grave concern for the current predicament in South Carolina affecting the upcoming season.

He spoke about his current restrictions to in-person events; banning movie theatres, spectator sports, and movie concerts.

I will not remove those restrictions. I cannot lift those restrictions, if these numbers continue to rise and the danger persists. I can’t do it. I won’t do it,

This fall will not be like other falls. We will not be able to have college football. We will not be able to have high school football.

He put his line in the sand, reminding his citizens if they wanted gridiron they would have to wear masks.

Let me make it very clear. Wear a mask and social distance now so we can enjoy high school and college football in South Carolina this fall.

Many voices are speaking out on the chances of college football this fall. We are assured they will not be the final ones to make their opinions known as fall creeps closer.

Governor McMaster’s quotes pulled from The State article.

Penn State AD quote pulled from ESPN.com.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Dylan Bair
Writer of all things college sports including, but not limited to, Michigan State football and basketball, college football in every facet, and hard opinions about the Big Ten and college sports in general. Also, an avid soccer and NBA fan with a deep knowledge-base that hopefully translates well to all of the fans reading. Thanks for the time and effort in reading my work! It means a lot to get the support for the thing I love most.

Latest news

General Topic

Chicago rival St. Louis Cardinals taking spot of New York Yankees in “Field of Dreams” game

Dylan Bair - 0
The relationship between the city of St. Louis and the city of Chicago is tenuous at best. St. Louis' professional teams, the Blues and...
Read more
- Advertisement -
College Sports

Multiple college football figures voice concerns over start of season

Dylan Bair - 0
Trying times are bringing out all manner of voices in regards to college football starting back up this fall. With July here and no...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Sergei Fedorov scores five goals vs. Capitals (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Our Game of the Day series continues by throwing it back to the legendary 1996-97 season and one of the greatest individual performances in...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Pump the brakes! Could the NFL cancel all preseason games?

Don Drysdale - 0
Earlier today, news broke that the NFL was reducing their 2020 preseason schedule from four games to two, with Week 1 and Week 4...
Read more

Related news

College Sports

Taylor Lewan remembers legendary Michigan and Notre Dame night game

Michael Whitaker - 0
Tennessee Titans lineman Taylor Lewan hasn't forgotten his collegiate roots that he built in Ann Arbor with the Michigan Wolverines. And there's one particular...
Read more
College Sports

Spartans coach Tom Izzo releases statement regarding social justice

Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo has released a statement regarding social justice in the wake of the nationwide protests following the death...
Read more
College Sports

No. 1 prospect Emoni Bates announces his plans for the future

Ryan Griffin - 0
Ypsilanti Lincoln star Emoni Bates, the No. 1 basketball prospect in 2022, and No.1 prospect across all classes has made a decision about his...
Read more
College Sports

Former Michigan Wolverines SS Jabrill Peppers posts epic workout video

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former University of Michigan Wolverines strong safety Jabrill Peppers is still looking for his breakout season in the NFL since being drafted in the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.