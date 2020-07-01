Multiple college football figures voice concerns over start of season

Trying times are bringing out all manner of voices in regards to college football starting back up this fall. With July here and no major American professional leagues starting their seasons yet, speculation has run rampant about the coming months and whether the new spike in cases will spell doom for athletics.

Scenarios are being mocked up for how to pull the season off; from late starts, no fans in stadiums, or even pushing the season back to the spring. Others have discussed canceling the season outright, with the waves of COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in the hotbed of college football. All of these scenarios are spoken upon by the individuals below, and they are certainly strong in their sentiments on the subject at hand.

Illinois Fighting Illini LB Milo Eifler made his thoughts known on the subject today.

I understand that people want to see us play this season but in reality how can a team full of 100+ student athletes fully function during a pandemic. Trust, my teammates and I want to play. But schools around the country are showing blatant disregard for student athletes. — Milo (@_miloeifler) July 1, 2020

Eifler is a Washington transfer who started all but one of the games for the Illini last year. He racked up 63 total tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery for Illinois in 2019.

His voice is one from a player perspective, one that is sure to be stronger as summer winds to an end. The discussion of the “student-athlete” side of the restart will be echoed as this description has come under fire for less strenuous circumstances than this. Players are using their voices more than ever, and putting athletes at risk will not quell their voices.

Even athletic directors have joined in on the conversation, chief among them being Penn State AD Sandy Barbour.

One of the biggest challenges [of a spring season] — and it’s probably the biggest one in my mind — is the proximity to next season, and frankly a second lost spring ball, Overcomeable, if perhaps we’re willing to have a shortened season — again in the category of ‘something is better than nothing,’ that may not be a problem at all

This idea has been floated around lately, but logistical hurdles continue to fly in the face of the concept. Running one season directly into another will wear down college bodies that desperately need an offseason of rest.

Desperate times have raised desperate voices, with those outside of the sporting world even putting their two cents in. The governor of South Carolina, which houses one of college football’s new age dynasties-Clemson, put his mind to the subject of the restart. Governor Henry McMaster stated grave concern for the current predicament in South Carolina affecting the upcoming season.

He spoke about his current restrictions to in-person events; banning movie theatres, spectator sports, and movie concerts.

I will not remove those restrictions. I cannot lift those restrictions, if these numbers continue to rise and the danger persists. I can’t do it. I won’t do it, This fall will not be like other falls. We will not be able to have college football. We will not be able to have high school football.

He put his line in the sand, reminding his citizens if they wanted gridiron they would have to wear masks.

Let me make it very clear. Wear a mask and social distance now so we can enjoy high school and college football in South Carolina this fall.

Many voices are speaking out on the chances of college football this fall. We are assured they will not be the final ones to make their opinions known as fall creeps closer.

Governor McMaster’s quotes pulled from The State article.

Penn State AD quote pulled from ESPN.com.