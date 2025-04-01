Multiple Detroit Pistons Suspended For Roles in Brawl with Timberwolves

Yikes! The Detroit Pistons will be very shorthanded for their next game!

According to a report from Shams Charania, the NBA handed down disciplinary actions Tuesday following a heated altercation between the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at Target Center.

Suspensions Announced After On-Court Melee

The league announced that Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser of the Pistons, along with Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid of the Timberwolves, have each been suspended one game without pay for their involvement in the scuffle.

Additionally, Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart received a two-game suspension without pay for escalating the incident. The league cited Stewart’s “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” as a reason for the harsher penalty. The decision came via a statement from NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars.

Details of the Incident

The altercation broke out early in the second quarter after a hard foul by Holland on Reid. Tensions escalated when Reid confronted the rookie with a finger in his face, prompting a physical response. DiVincenzo grabbed Holland, sparking a wrestling match that spilled into the crowd. Stewart and Sasser quickly joined the fray, intensifying the situation.

All five players involved were issued technical fouls and ejected from the game.

This latest incident adds to a growing list of altercations involving the Pistons this season and marks another disciplinary setback for Stewart, who has become a repeat offender in the eyes of the league.

The suspensions will take effect immediately.