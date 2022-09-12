Detroit Lions Brawl

Multiple fan brawls break out during Detroit Lions matchup vs. Eagles [Videos]

We recently passed along a report that Detroit Lions were blessed that Ford Field has the cheapest beer in the National Football League but that may have actually been part of the problem on Sunday as the Lions took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

As you are about to see in the two videos below, too much alcohol may have played a role in a couple of brawls that broke out both inside and outside of Ford Field.

The first brawl took place out on the streets and if you watch until the very end, you will get a little treat as a random dude starts dancing.

The other fight took place in the stands as the dude in the Chris Spielman jersey was taking another fan to pound town.

Folks, can’t we all just get along.

