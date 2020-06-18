Multiple NBA Mock Drafts have Detroit Pistons selecting ‘elite defender’

Though the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery has not yet been held, there are plenty of mock drafts floating around projecting a draft order and then the selections for each team.

As it stands, the Detroit Pistons have a 10.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and a 42.1% chance of picking in the top 4.

While looking at some recent mock drafts (one where the Pistons select No. 2 overall and one where they hold the No. 5 pick), I immediately came across a pair that had the Pistons selecting the same player.

That player is Onyeka Okongwu.

Okongwu, who is 6-9, 245 pounds, just completed his freshman season at the University of Southern California. During his only season of college ball, he averaged 16.2 points with 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

Okongwu is considered by many to be an elite defender and the Pistons could certainly use him, especially if Christian Wood, who will be an unrestricted free agent, ends up elsewhere.

That being said, my money would be on the Pistons using their pick, regardless of where they end up in the draft order, to select a point guard.

BONUS CONTENT: