41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, June 18, 2020
type here...

Multiple NBA Mock Drafts have Detroit Pistons selecting ‘elite defender’

Detroit Pistons News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

Though the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery has not yet been held, there are plenty of mock drafts floating around projecting a draft order and then the selections for each team.

As it stands, the Detroit Pistons have a 10.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and a 42.1% chance of picking in the top 4.

While looking at some recent mock drafts (one where the Pistons select No. 2 overall and one where they hold the No. 5 pick), I immediately came across a pair that had the Pistons selecting the same player.

That player is Onyeka Okongwu.

Okongwu, who is 6-9, 245 pounds, just completed his freshman season at the University of Southern California. During his only season of college ball, he averaged 16.2 points with 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

Okongwu is considered by many to be an elite defender and the Pistons could certainly use him, especially if Christian Wood, who will be an unrestricted free agent, ends up elsewhere.

That being said, my money would be on the Pistons using their pick, regardless of where they end up in the draft order, to select a point guard.

BONUS CONTENT:

3 Point guards the Detroit Pistons should consider drafting

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Pistons News

Multiple NBA Mock Drafts have Detroit Pistons selecting ‘elite defender’

Don Drysdale - 0
Though the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery has not yet been held, there are plenty of mock drafts floating around projecting a draft order and...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Detroit Tigers fire 3 employees for drinking beer, fuels belief Ilitch Holdings is cleaning house

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Anthony Fenech, the Detroit Tigers fired three employees on Monday for drinking. Fenech tweeted out that the employees were caught...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top 5 coaches in Detroit sports history

Arnold Powell - 0
There have been a plethora of coaches/managers in Detroit, but only a certain few are in the ranks that these men are. These guys...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan football redesigned ‘Michael Jordan’ concept uniform [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
Let me be 100% clear about one thing. I absolutely am against any changes to the Michigan football uniform as it is already perfect. That being...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Top 5 coaches in Detroit sports history

Arnold Powell - 0
There have been a plethora of coaches/managers in Detroit, but only a certain few are in the ranks that these men are. These guys...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Ara Zobayan, Kobe Bryant’s helicopter pilot, may have been disoriented during fatal flight

Michael Whitaker - 0
While there have been all sorts of headline grabbing news stories since the start of 2020, one of the first major stories of the...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

3 Point guards the Detroit Pistons should consider drafting

Don Drysdale - 0
At this point, we know one thing. The Detroit Pistons 2019-20 season is officially in the books and they now wait to find out...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top 5 Most entertaining athletes in Detroit sports history

Arnold Powell - 0
The city of Detroit has a long and storied sports tradition. From the dominance of the Detroit Red Wings in the 1990s, the 3-time NBA champion Detroit...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.