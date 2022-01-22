Multiple NFL head coaches reportedly interested in replacing Jim Harbaugh at Michigan

I am still 90-10 that Jim Harbaugh remains the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, but what if he does leave for the NFL? Who would replace him at Michigan?

Well, according to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and other NFL head coaches would be interested in replacing Harbaugh at Michigan.

From CBS Sports:

It remains to be seen if Raiders owner Mark Davis can lure Jim Harbaugh out of Michigan to return to the organization where he began his NFL coaching career, but if he does, league sources said several current NFL coaches would have their eye on the opening in Ann Arbor.

Panthers‘ embattled head coach Matt Rhule would be at the top of that list, league sources indicated, with Rhule already considering several college options this past season, and with him firmly on the hot seat with owner David Tepper for 2022 after receiving an eventual vote of confidence from ownership.