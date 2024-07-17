in Tigers News Reports

Multiple Teams Covet Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Ahead of Trade Deadline

Multiple MLB contenders are reportedly interested in acquiring Detroit Tigers’ ace pitcher Tarik Skubal ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. While the Tigers have not declared Skubal available, sources indicate that the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are actively pursuing the standout left-hander, according to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated,

Skubal, who boasts a 10-3 record and a 2.41 ERA this season, has struck out 140 batters in 116 innings. His performances have made him one of the most dominant lefties in the league, catching the attention of both the Orioles and Dodgers. Both teams are reportedly willing to put together prospect-heavy packages to secure his services, though it remains uncertain whether Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris is inclined to trade him.

Dodgers’ and Orioles’ Pitching Needs

The Dodgers’ need for Tarik Skubal is amplified by significant injuries to key pitchers, including Walker Buehler and Tyler Glasnow, with Shohei Ohtani unable to pitch this season. Meanwhile, the Orioles, contending in the competitive American League East, have also suffered pitching setbacks with the losses of Kyle Bradish and John Means.

Skubal’s contract extends through 2026, providing the Tigers with leverage in any potential trade discussions. Harris reportedly views Skubal as a crucial component of the team’s pitching corps, central to their ongoing rebuild.

Potential Trade Packages for Tarik Skubal

Both the Dodgers and Orioles possess the rich prospect capital necessary to intrigue the Tigers, setting the stage for potentially impactful negotiations as the trade deadline approaches. As teams look to bolster their rosters for a playoff push, Skubal’s availability—or lack thereof—will be a key storyline to watch.

