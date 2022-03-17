Multiple teams have reportedly asked about Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi

We’re now officially less than a week away from the NHL Trade Deadline.

While the Detroit Red Wings have certainly made several improvements, they’re still going to miss out on appearing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 6th straight season barring a miracle of earth-shattering proportions.

And after reporting that GM Steve Yzerman has informed other NHL clubs that they are “open for business”, NHL Insider Frank Seravalli noted that one prime trade candidate was none other than the second-leading scorer on the team in Tyler Bertuzzi.

Tyler Bertuzzi is the latest name to be added to @frank_seravalli's trade targets list!

And now, there’s more information. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Detroit’s asking price in a potential Bertuzzi deal is a hefty one – and there are three teams that have “poked around”.

“Now there are clubs poking around, looking to make something work. For Tyler Bertuzzi, you’re looking at a 1st round pick, a young NHL-caliber player, and another asset, very similar to the Anthony Mantha deal with Washington last season,” Pagnotta explained

“Toronto, the Islanders, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and a few others have poked around. We’ll keep tabs on this as the days progress.”

We continue our trade deadline coverage, presented by @betwaycanada, with updates across the NHL. I joined @irfgaffar to discuss the following: – Hertl & #SJSharks finalizing extension

– Barabanov next up for SJ?

– Bertuzzi's future with #LGRW

– #TimeToHunt going all-in

The NHL Trade Deadline is 3:00 PM EST on Monday, March 21.