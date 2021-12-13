Multiple teams reportedly pursuing trade for Detroit Pistons star

The Detroit Pistons are off to a horrid start to the 2021-22 season and it is likely that they will be looking to make a trade or two before the NBA trade deadline passes.

One Pistons’ player who you can bet will be a hot commodity as the deadline approaches is F Jerami Grant, who is currently out at least six weeks with a thumb injury.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are among the teams interested in making a deal for Grant.

Jerami Grant is one of the most sought-after players in a potential trade, with the Lakers and Trail Blazers among the teams pursuing the Pistons’ versatile forward, sources said. Grant will miss extended time with torn ligaments in his right thumb, but that is not expected to impact his trade market. Dozens of teams call the Detroit front office about Grant each week, and sources said the team is open to a possible deal.

