Multiple Writers Suggest Detroit Lions Sign Former NFL Rushing Leader

As the Detroit Lions continue to battle through a series of injuries, particularly at the running back position, several writers have suggested a bold move to reinforce their backfield: signing former NFL rushing leader, Ezekiel Elliott. The veteran running back, recently released by the Dallas Cowboys, could be a key addition to the Lions as they head into the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Could Detroit Lions Benefit from Elliott’s Experience

The Lions' top running back, David Montgomery, is recovering from an MCL sprain in his right knee, which has kept him sidelined since December 15. While Montgomery is expected to return for the divisional round of the playoffs, the Lions’ offense has already felt the strain of his absence. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has stepped up in Montgomery's place, but as the team's dynamic 1-2 rushing attack, “Sonic and Knuckles,” it's clear the offense is missing that second option.

Mark Powell of FanSided believes Elliott could be the perfect solution for the Lions. He suggests that signing the former NFL rushing leader to provide depth behind Gibbs could work in Detroit’s favor, especially with Montgomery’s uncertain timeline. Powell proposes that Elliott could be signed for a relatively low price and placed on the practice squad as an “emergency backfield option,” offering the Lions an experienced veteran to lean on if necessary.

A Super Bowl Contender’s Secret Weapon?

In addition to Powell’s thoughts, Taylyn Hadley of Bleacher Report also sees Detroit as a good fit for Elliott. With Montgomery out, Elliott could bring valuable experience to a Lions team that is already among the top contenders for the Super Bowl. Hadley points out that Elliott’s desire to win a Super Bowl aligns well with the Lions' goals, especially as they have clinched a playoff spot and are eyeing a deep postseason run.

Elliott, who spent nine years with the Cowboys, has long spoken about his desire to win a Super Bowl, and although he once hoped to achieve that goal in Dallas, his focus is now on securing a championship with any team that gives him that chance. With the Lions’ strong season and playoff aspirations, Elliott could be a key piece in helping them push further into the postseason.

Opinion: Hard Pass

For me, signing Ezekiel Elliott is a definitive NO! Yes, there was a time when Elliott was one of the league's top running backs, but that time is long behind him. The last time he rushed for over 1,000 yards was in 2021, and even then, it was just barely with 1,002 yards. Fast forward to the 2024 season, and Elliott has struggled to find any consistency, rushing for only 226 yards on a mere 3.1 yards per carry in 15 games (2 starts).

The Lions already have a promising backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs and the impending return of David Montgomery. Adding a past-his-prime Elliott would only serve as a distraction, not a solution. The Lions are better off sticking with their current options and looking elsewhere for depth if needed.