Musician John Legend has some fun with tweet from former Detroit Lions QB

This is something I have been saying for years and apparently John Legend agrees!

Legend recently came across a tweet which features former Detroit Lions QB Charlie Batch announcing that it is “snowblowing time!” and Legend that he definitely thought it was him!

Check it out.

I was speeding past this in my mentions and definitely thought it was me. https://t.co/kFrpmcjzpn — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 8, 2020

Now I am immediately showing this to all of my friends who have told me they look nothing alike!

Checkmate!