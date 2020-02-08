24.2 F
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Musician John Legend has some fun with tweet from former Detroit Lions QB

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

This is something I have been saying for years and apparently John Legend agrees!

Legend recently came across a tweet which features former Detroit Lions QB Charlie Batch announcing that it is “snowblowing time!” and Legend that he definitely thought it was him!

Check it out.

Now I am immediately showing this to all of my friends who have told me they look nothing alike!

Checkmate!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Comments

