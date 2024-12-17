fb
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Detroit Lions

Must See: Jon Jansen Epic Reaction To Dan Campbell Cussing On 97.1 The Ticket

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had a candid moment during his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket this morning that caught co-host Jon Jansen off guard. While discussing his message to fans concerned about the team’s injuries, Campbell used an expletive that nearly slipped past Jansen, who’s in charge of managing the broadcast controls.

Campbell, explaining how the team needs to stay grounded and embrace adversity, said, “What happens is you get used to eating filet…I’m talking all of us, and everything’s good. Life’s good. But you forgot what it’s like when you had nothing and you ate your (expletive) moldy bread.”

Jansen, visibly surprised, quickly adjusted, but the moment became a humorous highlight for listeners. Despite the slip (or not a slip), Campbell’s passionate message was clear: the Lions need to stay tough and resilient through their injuries. His no-nonsense approach to leadership was on full display, and even the accidental expletive only reinforced his determination to keep pushing the team forward.

