Must See: Spencer Torkelson Hits Absolute BOMB on Opening Day

Spencer Torkelson did not wait too long to hit his first home run of the 2025 season. How many will he hit this year?

About a month ago, many thought Spencer Torkelson would not make the Detroit Tiger Opening Day roster. Not only did Torkelson make the roster, but he was the Tigers’ DH for their opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and to say he made the most of his opportunity would be selling him short.

Tork Bomb!

Watch as Spencer Torkelson launches an absolute no-doubt home run in the top of the seventh inning to pull the Tigers to within one of the Dodgers. The home run came off Tork’s bat at 108.5 mph and flew 423 feet.

First home run of the year is a TORK 💣 pic.twitter.com/nmzQwBYBc0 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 28, 2025

Solid Night for Spencer Torkelson

During the game, Spencer Torkelson was 1-for-1 with a home run and a whopping four walks. Unfortunately, the Tigers could not get the job done when they had runners in scoring position, as they fell to the defending World Series champion Dodgers by a score of 5-4.