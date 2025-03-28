Must See: Spencer Torkelson Hits Absolute BOMB on Opening Day

Spencer Torkelson did not wait too long to hit his first home run of the 2025 season. How many will he hit this year?

About a month ago, many thought Spencer Torkelson would not make the Detroit Tiger Opening Day roster. Not only did Torkelson make the roster, but he was the Tigers’ DH for their opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and to say he made the most of his opportunity would be selling him short.

Spencer Torkelson

Tork Bomb!

Watch as Spencer Torkelson launches an absolute no-doubt home run in the top of the seventh inning to pull the Tigers to within one of the Dodgers. The home run came off Tork’s bat at 108.5 mph and flew 423 feet.

Solid Night for Spencer Torkelson

During the game, Spencer Torkelson was 1-for-1 with a home run and a whopping four walks. Unfortunately, the Tigers could not get the job done when they had runners in scoring position, as they fell to the defending World Series champion Dodgers by a score of 5-4.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?