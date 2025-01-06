fb
Monday, January 6, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsMust See: Spirit of Detroit Has New Look For Lions Super Bowl...
Detroit Lions

Must See: Spirit of Detroit Has New Look For Lions Super Bowl Run

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions made history on Sunday night with a dominant 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The win not only secured the NFC North title but also clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, setting the stage for a thrilling playoff run. With a 15-2 record, the Lions now enjoy a well-deserved bye week before their journey towards a Super Bowl victory.

Detroit Lions PERFECT 2024 NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions Host Xavier Legette Terrion Arnold Brad Holmes Explains Decision to Draft Giovanni Manu Detroit Lions Land Stud Defender Detroit Lions Veterans Who Could Be Cut 2024 NFL Schedule Leak

The Spirit of Detroit Gets a New Look

In a fitting tribute to the Lions' incredible season, the Spirit of Detroit statue now sports a fresh look in honor of the team’s Super Bowl aspirations. A video released by the Lions shows a crew placing a Detroit Lions No. 1 jersey on the iconic statue, symbolizing the city’s pride and excitement for the team’s playoff run.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1876330642226532741

This gesture serves as a reminder of the city’s unwavering support for the Lions as they look to take the next step toward Super Bowl glory. The updated look of the Spirit of Detroit is a powerful representation of the team's dedication, and fans are eager to see what the Lions can achieve in the postseason.

Previous article
Lions CB Terrion Arnold Gives His Own Injury Update For NFL Playoffs
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions