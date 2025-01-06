Must See: Spirit of Detroit Has New Look For Lions Super Bowl Run

The Detroit Lions made history on Sunday night with a dominant 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The win not only secured the NFC North title but also clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, setting the stage for a thrilling playoff run. With a 15-2 record, the Lions now enjoy a well-deserved bye week before their journey towards a Super Bowl victory.

The Spirit of Detroit Gets a New Look

In a fitting tribute to the Lions' incredible season, the Spirit of Detroit statue now sports a fresh look in honor of the team’s Super Bowl aspirations. A video released by the Lions shows a crew placing a Detroit Lions No. 1 jersey on the iconic statue, symbolizing the city’s pride and excitement for the team’s playoff run.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1876330642226532741

This gesture serves as a reminder of the city’s unwavering support for the Lions as they look to take the next step toward Super Bowl glory. The updated look of the Spirit of Detroit is a powerful representation of the team's dedication, and fans are eager to see what the Lions can achieve in the postseason.