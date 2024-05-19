fb
Who Will Be The Detroit Lions Breakout Player For 2024?

The Detroit Lions Breakout Player Is Tough To Predict.

2 Detroit Lions Matchups Included On 'Top 10 Must-Watch Games of 2024' List

2 Detroit Lions Matchups made the Top 10.

Pro Football Focus Grades Detroit Lions 2024 Offseason

The Detroit Lions 2024 Offseason Was Epic!
W.G. Brady

Must See Video: Jared Goff Shows Off His Memory Skills

Lions Notes

Jared Goff Names EVERY player his has thrown a TD pass to

Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions quarterback, recently showcased an impressive feat of memory that highlights his sharp cognitive abilities. Known for his on-field prowess, Goff demonstrated that his mental game is just as strong off the field in a fun and engaging challenge.

NFL Stars Take Over ManningCast Jared Goff Talks

Goff’s Memory Challenge

In a video released by the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff was put to the test to name every player he has ever thrown a touchdown pass to during his NFL career. This task is no small feat considering Goff’s extensive career, first with the Los Angeles Rams and now with the Lions. With 185 career touchdown passes over 117 starts and an additional eight in nine postseason games, the list of recipients is long and varied.

Rattling Off the Names

Goff impressively rattled off 28 names without hesitation. The list includes high-profile receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Cooper Kupp, who have been on the receiving end of many of Goff’s most memorable touchdown passes. However, Goff’s memory didn’t just highlight the stars; he also remembered role players, showcasing his appreciation and recognition for every contributor to his success.

A Comparison to McVay

The challenge brings to mind Sean McVay’s well-known ability to recall minute details of plays and games from years past. While Goff admitted he isn’t quite at McVay’s level, his ability to recall the names of so many teammates from different seasons and teams still impressed many. It not only underscores his intelligence and memory but also reflects his connection and attention to his team dynamics over the years.

Bottom Line: More Than Just a Game

This light-hearted challenge not only entertained fans but also provided insight into Jared Goff’s keen mind and his journey as a quarterback in the NFL. Remembering those who have been a part of his touchdown passes underscores a sense of teamwork and gratitude that Goff carries with him off the field. It’s a reminder that football, while intensely strategic and physical, is also deeply personal and interconnected.

Watch the Full Video

