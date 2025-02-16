Home NBA MUST WATCH! Mac McClung Dunks Over Car In NBA Slam Dunk Contest

W.G. Brady
Ladies and gents, Mac McClung may be able to fly.

On Saturday night, during the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Mac McClung brought down the house when he dunked over a car.

Yes, you hear that correctly, McClung had a Kia brought out on the court so that he could attempt what is one of the greatest slam dunks in NBA history.

But McClung did not just dunk over a car like we have seen before from Blake Griffin. Instead, he had a dude hanging out of the sunroof holding the ball. Take a look a McClung gets a running start, leaps, takes the ball out of the guys hands, and completes a reverse dunk.

In case you were wondering, Mac McClung received a perfect score of 50 from each and every judge.

