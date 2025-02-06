Myles Garrett Gives Short Answer To Question About Potentially Playing for Detroit Lions

As Myles Garrett made the rounds on radio row during Super Bowl week, trade speculation and potential moves dominated the conversation. When asked by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press about the possibility of playing for the Detroit Lions, the star edge rusher from the Cleveland Browns offered a brief but polite response: “Not yet.”

Garrett, who has been one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL, has been linked to several teams in recent days, including the Lions, as they continue to strengthen their defense. However, it appears that, for now, Garrett does not want to comment about where he may or may not play in 2025.

While the Lions would undoubtedly love to add Garrett to their defensive line, especially to pair with Aidan Hutchinson, it seems that the All-Pro pass rusher is keeping his focus on the present rather than looking ahead to what may or may not happen in 2025. That said, Garrett has officially requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns, and the Lions should certainly make a bid to land him.