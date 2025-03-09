Myles Garrett Signs Mega-Contract for 2025 and Beyond

BAM! According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Myles Garrett will remain with the Cleveland Browns.

As reported moments ago, the Browns and Garrett have agreed to terms on a new deal that includes $123 million guaranteed and averages $40 million per year.

Staying in Cleveland: The #Browns and Myles Garrett have agreed to terms on a new deal that includes $123 million guaranteed and averages $40 million per year, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2025

Why it Matters

There has been ongoing chatter regarding the Detroit Lions’ (and other NFL teams) potential interest in acquiring Myles Garrett. However, the Cleveland Browns have remained firm in their stance, consistently stating they have no intentions of trading the star pass rusher. Over the past three years, Garrett has outpaced every other player in the league with a total of 44 sacks.

Bottom Line: Myles Garrett Sticks With the Browns

A six-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, Myles Garrett is under contract with the Browns for the foreseeable future, locked in for the next six seasons. As we have said many times over the last month or so, the Lions trading for Garrett never seemed like a true option, and now we can move on.