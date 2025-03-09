Myles Garrett Signs Mega-Contract for 2025 and Beyond

HOLY SMOKES! We did not see this coming!

BAM! According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Myles Garrett will remain with the Cleveland Browns.

As reported moments ago, the Browns and Garrett have agreed to terms on a new deal that includes $123 million guaranteed and averages $40 million per year.

Why it Matters

There has been ongoing chatter regarding the Detroit Lions’ (and other NFL teams) potential interest in acquiring Myles Garrett. However, the Cleveland Browns have remained firm in their stance, consistently stating they have no intentions of trading the star pass rusher. Over the past three years, Garrett has outpaced every other player in the league with a total of 44 sacks.

Bottom Line: Myles Garrett Sticks With the Browns

A six-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, Myles Garrett is under contract with the Browns for the foreseeable future, locked in for the next six seasons. As we have said many times over the last month or so, the Lions trading for Garrett never seemed like a true option, and now we can move on.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

