Myles Garrett Blockbuster Trade Makes Detroit Lions Road to Super Bowl Even Tougher

One of the NFL’s biggest stars is reportedly on the move.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns are finalizing a trade that will send superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in what can only be described as one of the most shocking moves of the 2026 offseason.

Rapoport reported that the Browns and Rams are still working through the final compensation package, but the deal is expected to be completed.

Rams Land One of the NFL’s Most Dominant Defenders

Garrett leaves Cleveland as one of the most accomplished defensive players of his generation.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has built a Hall of Fame-caliber résumé that includes:

7 Pro Bowl selections

5 First-Team All-Pro honors

2 AP Defensive Player of the Year awards

125.5 career sacks

293 solo tackles

23 forced fumbles

Garrett is coming off perhaps the best season of his career in 2025, recording:

Stat Total Games 17 Sacks 23.0 Solo Tackles 43 Forced Fumbles 3

His 23 sacks led the NFL and further cemented his status as one of football’s premier defensive game wreckers.

Rams Push All-In for Another Championship Run

The move is the latest aggressive swing by a Rams organization that has never been afraid to sacrifice draft capital for elite talent.

Garrett now joins a Los Angeles defense that instantly becomes one of the most feared units in football.

While compensation has not yet been announced, it is expected that Cleveland will receive a substantial package of draft picks and possibly additional assets in return.

What It Means for the Lions

For Detroit, this move creates another major obstacle in the NFC.

The Lions already have their hands full in a loaded conference, and now a perennial Super Bowl contender has added one of the league’s most dominant pass rushers.

Garrett’s arrival in Los Angeles immediately elevates the Rams’ championship hopes and could have a direct impact on Detroit’s path through the NFC playoff race.

Ironically, Lions fans spent months debating whether Brad Holmes should make a run at Garrett when trade rumors first surfaced. Instead, the All-Pro edge rusher is heading to another NFC contender.

A New Chapter Begins

Garrett spent nine seasons with the Browns and became the face of the franchise during his time in Cleveland.

Now, the 30-year-old superstar will look to chase another goal: bringing a championship back to Los Angeles.

If he continues producing anywhere close to the level he displayed in 2025, the Rams may have just pulled off the biggest move of the offseason.