fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
LiveMichigan WolverinesMichigan Wolverines 21 · RUTG 13In progressLiveRed WingsSTL 2 · Red Wings 3In progressNext gameLionsSun, Nov 1 vs MIN · 1:00 PM4-2 · NFC NorthNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 12:00 AM2-62026-27 seasonPistons4-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed seasonTonightSports HubRed Wings game center
LiveMichigan WolverinesMichigan Wolverines 21 · RUTG 13In progress

Pro Bowl Cornerback Opens Door to Trade as Detroit Lions Emerge as Potential Landing Spot

Nahshon Wright Detroit Lions trade
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions have been searching for answers at cornerback, and a frustrated former Pro Bowler with five interceptions last season could provide general manager Brad Holmes with an intriguing opportunity before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright has publicly expressed frustration with his lack of playing time and acknowledged that he would welcome an opportunity elsewhere.

And here’s where things get interesting for Detroit.

The Lions have now been identified as a potential landing spot for Wright, a 28-year-old cornerback who went from a Pro Bowl season with the Chicago Bears to barely seeing the field in New York.

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) looks on while warming up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Nahshon Wright Opens Door to Potential Trade

Wright’s frustration became public Wednesday when he discussed his limited role with the Jets.

After recording five interceptions and earning Pro Bowl honors with Chicago in 2025, Wright signed a one-year, $3.5 million fully guaranteed contract with New York. However, through the Jets’ first seven games, he had appeared in just three contests and had yet to play a single defensive snap.

Asked whether he had formally requested a trade, Wright made it clear that he had communicated his frustration to the organization.

“Not formally,” Wright told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I’ve expressed my feelings [to the team]. I think I’ve earned that right.”

Wright also explained that his primary concern is finding an opportunity to contribute, whether that comes in New York or somewhere else.

He has not formally requested a trade, but his comments certainly leave the door open.

Detroit Lions Named Potential Landing Spot

The Lions’ connection to Wright comes from a new NFL trade-deadline analysis, which identified cornerback as Detroit’s biggest position of need and listed Wright among five possible acquisitions.

That makes sense considering the Lions’ ongoing struggles defending opposing passing attacks.

As we previously examined when identifying three cornerback trade options, Detroit has explored several different possibilities, ranging from experienced starters to younger, more affordable defenders.

Wright would represent a particularly interesting gamble.

At 6-foot-4, he offers outstanding size for an outside cornerback, and his five interceptions last season demonstrate his ability to make plays on the football.

He also recorded 80 tackles, 11 passes defended, and two forced fumbles with Chicago, showing he can contribute beyond simply covering receivers.

For Detroit, acquiring Wright could provide another experienced option without necessarily requiring the significant draft compensation associated with more established trade targets.

Brad Holmes Could Have Competition From Chicago

There is one potential complication.

Wright would reportedly welcome a return to the Bears, where he enjoyed the most productive season of his NFL career, according to Bears Wire’s Brendan Sugrue, who cited a person with direct knowledge of the situation. That could put Detroit in direct competition with an NFC North rival if New York decides to move him.

The Lions have already shown a willingness to pursue cornerback help, having previously explored acquiring Joey Porter Jr. before Pittsburgh traded him to Dallas.

As we detailed following that missed opportunity, Holmes has several ways to improve Detroit’s secondary without necessarily sacrificing premium draft selections.

Wright could be one of those options.

What a Nahshon Wright Trade Would Cost Detroit

His contract expires after the season, potentially making him a relatively inexpensive short-term addition. However, his lack of defensive playing time in New York also raises a legitimate question about whether he could immediately strengthen Detroit’s starting lineup.

For now, there is no confirmed report that the Lions have contacted the Jets about Wright, and New York has not announced plans to trade him.

But with Wright publicly expressing his frustration, Detroit searching for cornerback help, and the deadline approaching, this is one potential opportunity Holmes should at least investigate.

A former Pro Bowl cornerback coming off a five-interception season who wants to play?

That’s a phone call worth making.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy