The Detroit Lions have been searching for answers at cornerback, and a frustrated former Pro Bowler with five interceptions last season could provide general manager Brad Holmes with an intriguing opportunity before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

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New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright has publicly expressed frustration with his lack of playing time and acknowledged that he would welcome an opportunity elsewhere.

And here’s where things get interesting for Detroit.

The Lions have now been identified as a potential landing spot for Wright, a 28-year-old cornerback who went from a Pro Bowl season with the Chicago Bears to barely seeing the field in New York.

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) looks on while warming up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Nahshon Wright Opens Door to Potential Trade

Wright’s frustration became public Wednesday when he discussed his limited role with the Jets.

After recording five interceptions and earning Pro Bowl honors with Chicago in 2025, Wright signed a one-year, $3.5 million fully guaranteed contract with New York. However, through the Jets’ first seven games, he had appeared in just three contests and had yet to play a single defensive snap.

Asked whether he had formally requested a trade, Wright made it clear that he had communicated his frustration to the organization.

“Not formally,” Wright told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I’ve expressed my feelings [to the team]. I think I’ve earned that right.”

Wright also explained that his primary concern is finding an opportunity to contribute, whether that comes in New York or somewhere else.

He has not formally requested a trade, but his comments certainly leave the door open.

Detroit Lions Named Potential Landing Spot

The Lions’ connection to Wright comes from a new NFL trade-deadline analysis, which identified cornerback as Detroit’s biggest position of need and listed Wright among five possible acquisitions.

That makes sense considering the Lions’ ongoing struggles defending opposing passing attacks.

As we previously examined when identifying three cornerback trade options, Detroit has explored several different possibilities, ranging from experienced starters to younger, more affordable defenders.

Wright would represent a particularly interesting gamble.

At 6-foot-4, he offers outstanding size for an outside cornerback, and his five interceptions last season demonstrate his ability to make plays on the football.

He also recorded 80 tackles, 11 passes defended, and two forced fumbles with Chicago, showing he can contribute beyond simply covering receivers.

For Detroit, acquiring Wright could provide another experienced option without necessarily requiring the significant draft compensation associated with more established trade targets.

Brad Holmes Could Have Competition From Chicago

There is one potential complication.

Wright would reportedly welcome a return to the Bears, where he enjoyed the most productive season of his NFL career, according to Bears Wire’s Brendan Sugrue, who cited a person with direct knowledge of the situation. That could put Detroit in direct competition with an NFC North rival if New York decides to move him.

The Lions have already shown a willingness to pursue cornerback help, having previously explored acquiring Joey Porter Jr. before Pittsburgh traded him to Dallas.

As we detailed following that missed opportunity, Holmes has several ways to improve Detroit’s secondary without necessarily sacrificing premium draft selections.

Wright could be one of those options.

What a Nahshon Wright Trade Would Cost Detroit

His contract expires after the season, potentially making him a relatively inexpensive short-term addition. However, his lack of defensive playing time in New York also raises a legitimate question about whether he could immediately strengthen Detroit’s starting lineup.

For now, there is no confirmed report that the Lions have contacted the Jets about Wright, and New York has not announced plans to trade him.

But with Wright publicly expressing his frustration, Detroit searching for cornerback help, and the deadline approaching, this is one potential opportunity Holmes should at least investigate.

A former Pro Bowl cornerback coming off a five-interception season who wants to play?

That’s a phone call worth making.