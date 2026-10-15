Report: Tigers Have $600,000 Deal With Korean Shortstop

The Detroit Tigers have a reported agreement with Nam Hyun-woo, an 18-year-old shortstop who passed up the KBO draft to chase a major league career. Detroit has not announced anything yet, but the terms are already on the record.

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Korean outlet StarNews reported on Aug. 27 that Nam had decided to join the Tigers for $600,000, roughly 800 million won, and that Detroit would cover an interpreter, housing, meals and equipment for his move to the U.S.

Nam Hyun-woo Hit .345 and Made Korea’s Under-18 Team

Nam was born and raised in Daegu and moved to Seoul to play for Seoul Convention High School. Across three seasons there he hit .345 (57 hits in 165 at-bats) with 30 RBIs, 41 runs scored, 25 stolen bases, a .454 on-base percentage, a .455 slugging percentage and a .909 OPS, according to StarNews.

He was also selected to South Korea’s under-18 national team for the 14th Asian Youth Baseball Championship, and he is his high school team’s captain.

Why Nam Hyun-woo Picked Detroit Over Korea

He had a professional career waiting for him at home. StarNews reported Nam was in line to be a top-three-round candidate in the 2027 KBO Rookie Draft before he turned toward the United States.

Detroit’s plan is to develop Nam at shortstop, and he said that was a large part of the decision. In StarNews’ English translation of its interview, he said:

“In Korea, I might not be able to play shortstop, but Detroit has set up a systematic plan with the goal of reaching the major leagues within seven years. They evaluated my physical condition and overall tools highly. The facilities and support are excellent, and it’s where the world’s best players gather, so I wanted to face them there.”

Nam also said the money was not the draw. “I am not going to the U.S. because of the contract amount,” he told the outlet. “People might think, ‘Why go for that money?’ But I want to live a life of challenge.”

Nothing Is Official Until the Tigers Announce It

Sports Chosun also reported on Aug. 27 that Nam had completed discussions with Detroit, while noting that the Tigers had not announced the agreement. Neither report establishes a confirmed signing date. Until Detroit confirms the move, the deal and its terms should be treated as reported.

Whenever it becomes official, Nam Hyun-woo is a name to keep an eye on in Detroit’s farm system.