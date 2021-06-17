Naomi Osaka officially withdraws from Wimbledon despite tournament trying to compromise

Despite Wimbledon reaching out to Naomi Osaka to try and compromise with her over the tournament’s media obligations, the women’s tennis star has decided to withdraw.

“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

Osaka, as you have likely heard, recently withdrew from the French Open because of media obligations while explaining that she suffers from anxiety and depression.

 

