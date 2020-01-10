46.8 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne is outscoring Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Red Wings News

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Well, this isn’t a stat that will bring joy into the lives of Detroit sports fans.

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne scored a goal last night against the Chicago Blackhawks, firing the puck into Chicago’s empty net to become the first goaltender since Arizona’s Mike Smith (against Detroit, no less) accomplished the feat in 2013.

But with the tally, Rinne is now officially outscoring several Red Wings players, including Justin Abdelkader (27 GP, 0 G, 3 A) and Brendan Perlini (24 GP, 2 A).

Abdelkader has three years remaining AFTER this season with a cap hit of $4.25 million.

