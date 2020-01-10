Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne is outscoring Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader

Well, this isn’t a stat that will bring joy into the lives of Detroit sports fans.

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne scored a goal last night against the Chicago Blackhawks, firing the puck into Chicago’s empty net to become the first goaltender since Arizona’s Mike Smith (against Detroit, no less) accomplished the feat in 2013.

Goaltender Pekka Rinne just scored a goal pic.twitter.com/ht4PDfekYO — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 10, 2020

But with the tally, Rinne is now officially outscoring several Red Wings players, including Justin Abdelkader (27 GP, 0 G, 3 A) and Brendan Perlini (24 GP, 2 A).

Abdelkader has three years remaining AFTER this season with a cap hit of $4.25 million.