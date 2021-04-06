Nashville Predators troll Detroit Red Wings on Twitter following shootout win

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday night, the Nashville Predators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in a shootout.

During the game, Predators defenseman Jeremy Davies checked Red Wings F Valtteri Filppula viciously against the team bench, causing Luke Glendening to come to the rescue.

Before Glendening could do any damage, Davies turtled up on the ice, which was probably a wise move.

Following the scuffle, the Red Wings took to Instagram to rub it in a bit with a nice little troll job. (Notice the turtle emoji)

Well, unfortunately, when all was said and done, the Predators got the last laugh by winning in a shootout and whoever runs the Predators Twitter account trolled the Red Wings right back.

hey @DetroitRedWings, is this what you meant by that turtle emoji? 🐢 pic.twitter.com/kA5yIHkcr9 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 7, 2021

I guess you cannot win them all 🙁