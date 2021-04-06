Nashville Predators troll Detroit Red Wings on Twitter following shootout win

On Tuesday night, the Nashville Predators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in a shootout.

During the game, Predators defenseman Jeremy Davies checked Red WingsValtteri Filppula viciously against the team bench, causing Luke Glendening to come to the rescue.

Before Glendening could do any damage, Davies turtled up on the ice, which was probably a wise move.

Following the scuffle, the Red Wings took to Instagram to rub it in a bit with a nice little troll job. (Notice the turtle emoji)

Well, unfortunately, when all was said and done, the Predators got the last laugh by winning in a shootout and whoever runs the Predators Twitter account trolled the Red Wings right back.

I guess you cannot win them all 🙁

