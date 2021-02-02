Nate Burleson says a former teammate warned him about playing for Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

At one point, the Detroit Lions were a proud franchise that competed for championships. Unfortunately, that was 60+ years ago and since then, the Lions have been an embarrassment to the city of Detroit and their fans.

Time and time again, we see former players rip the team after they leave, talking about how bad it was to play for the Lions.

On Tuesday, Nate Burleson talked to the Detroit News and he shared a story about when he first signed with the Lions and a teammate of his told him it was a “place that players come to bury their careers.”

From Detroit News:

“Nate? I thought it was a rumor you signed here,” he said.

Burleson was perplexed but relayed the info that the five-year, $25 million deal he signed over the summer was, in fact, legit.

“I just feel like this is the place that players come to bury their careers. It’s like you’re putting your career in a casket. … It’s hell being on this team.”

Nation, this is the culture that Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, along with the rest of the coaching staff, is charged with changing.

As far as Matthew Stafford goes, Burleson said that he was the “consummate pro.”

“He did everything he could. Matt Stafford wasn’t a guy that wanted out,” Burleson told The Detroit News on Tuesday.

“He never complained about being in Detroit, he never complained about coaching changes, he never complained about injuries. … He’s the consummate pro. This dude showed up every day and gave you everything he’s got.”

Will they be successful or will we eventually look back and shake our heads?