Nate Burleson says Calvin Johnson would ‘route up’ Jesus

We all know that Calvin Johnson is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history but listening to Nate Burleson talk about his former teammate makes one wonder if Johnson is THE GREATEST wide receiver of all time.

On the latest episode of ‘A Football Life’, Burleson said that even Jesus could not defend Calvin when he “sees red.”

“Just on a normal day, when he’s smiling and he’s just out there having a good time, he’s close to unstoppable. But when he sees red, I don’t care if you put some high-top cleats on Jesus, Calvin is going to route him up.”

Nation, where do you rank Calvin in terms of the best receiver of all time?

Nate Burleson on Calvin Johnson: "Just on a normal day, when he's smiling and he's just out there having a good time, he’s close to unstoppable. But when he sees red, I don’t care if you put some high-top cleats on Jesus, Calvin is going to route him up.” (via A Football Life) — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) September 28, 2021