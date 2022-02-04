Nate Burleson says Matthew Stafford started as the ‘Prince of Detroit’ and will end as the ‘King of LA’

The moment that the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks, I immediately predicted that Stafford would lead the Rams to the Super Bowl and that is exactly what happened.

Next Sunday, Stafford and the Rams will take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

On Friday, former Lions WR Nate Burleson said that Stafford “started off as the Prince of Detroit, but will end this season as the King of LA.”