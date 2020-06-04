41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, June 4, 2020
type here...

National Hockey League Playoff format released

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The National Hockey League has released their finalization for their playoff format later in the year should gameplay be allowed to resume.

Each playoff series will be a best-of-seven format for the 24 team format that was released last month. Meanwhile, the top four teams in the West and East will be playing separate round-robin tournaments to determine their playoff seeding.

Additionally, the tournament will not be bracketed, but will be re-seeded after every round.

“We prefer as a general matter brackets for a whole host of reasons,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week. “We’ve told the players who have been debating it internally if they have a preference, we’re happy to abide by it.”

The tournament will also take place in two “Hub” cities, though it hasn’t been announced as to which ones yet.

– – Quotes via Stephen Whyno of AP Link – –

SourceStephen Whyno
ViaAP
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions’ Oday Aboushi makes major donation

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Lions offensive guard Oday Aboushi is stepping up in a big way for his hometown community of New York. He and his sister donated...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

OTD: Red Wings celebrate in locker room following 2008 Stanley Cup win (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings earned their 11th Stanley Cup in franchise history on this date in 2008 with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL head coaches allowed to return to team facilities Friday

Michael Whitaker - 0
The National Football League is continuing preparations for the upcoming season, and took another step forward with an announcement today. All head coaches as well...
Read more
U of M News

Report: Michigan could be on verge with landing big-time matchup vs. LSU

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan could be on the verge of landing a big-time matchup with defending National Champion,...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

OTD: Red Wings celebrate in locker room following 2008 Stanley Cup win (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings earned their 11th Stanley Cup in franchise history on this date in 2008 with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Detroit Red Wings defeat Penguins in Game 6 to win 2008 Stanley Cup (Video)

Don Drysdale - 0
Can you believe it has already been 12 years since the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 to win the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

OTD: Detroit Red Wings clinch 2008 Stanley Cup [Tribue Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On this day in 2008, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 to clinch another Stanley Cup, their 11th in...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings RFA forward Robby Fabbri comments on future with team

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made one of the most underrated trades of the 2019-20 NHL Season this past November, acquiring forward...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.