National Hockey League Playoff format released

The National Hockey League has released their finalization for their playoff format later in the year should gameplay be allowed to resume.

Each playoff series will be a best-of-seven format for the 24 team format that was released last month. Meanwhile, the top four teams in the West and East will be playing separate round-robin tournaments to determine their playoff seeding.

Additionally, the tournament will not be bracketed, but will be re-seeded after every round.

“We prefer as a general matter brackets for a whole host of reasons,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week. “We’ve told the players who have been debating it internally if they have a preference, we’re happy to abide by it.”