The Detroit Red Wings have spent the last decade searching for a way back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but one national NHL writer believes the organization’s problems may go much deeper than the players on the ice. In fact, he is raising an uncomfortable question about Chris Ilitch and whether the Red Wings have lost something important since his father, Mike Ilitch, passed away.

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With Detroit off to a disappointing 1-3-1 start, Dylan Larkin’s future uncertain, Simon Edvinsson still unsigned, and the franchise operating without a permanent general manager, the criticism of Red Wings ownership is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Detroit Tigers team owner Chris Ilitch watches practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

National NHL Writer Questions Chris Ilitch’s Leadership

In an October 12 article for The Hockey News, NHL writer Mike Fink examined how ownership can influence the direction of a franchise. While comparing the Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and New Jersey Devils, Fink made a striking observation about Detroit.

His argument was simple: The Red Wings have not been the same organization since Mike Ilitch’s death in 2017.

Fink pointed to the ongoing situations involving Larkin and Edvinsson as examples of the organizational instability that has developed under Chris Ilitch’s leadership. He also questioned whether the current ownership group has provided the same level of commitment that helped make Detroit one of the NHL’s premier franchises.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Fink’s assessment was his suggestion that Mike Ilitch would have taken a more hands-on approach to preventing the current contract disputes from escalating. That is ultimately an opinion about how the late owner might have responded, but it highlights the difference in perception between the two eras.

Red Wings Fans Are Already Sending Chris Ilitch a Message

Fink’s criticism comes at a time when frustration with Red Wings ownership has reached a boiling point. As we previously covered, fans chanted “sell the team” at Chris Ilitch during Detroit’s season-opening loss to the New York Rangers.

The frustration hasn’t been limited to chanting, either. Empty seats at Little Caesars Arena and a fan-led petition calling for an ownership change have added to the growing pressure on Ilitch.

To his credit, Ilitch has publicly acknowledged the anger surrounding the franchise. In his message to frustrated Red Wings fans, he reiterated his commitment to building a championship-caliber organization.

However, those promises are becoming harder for fans to embrace as Detroit continues searching for its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Is Chris Ilitch Responsible for Detroit’s Problems?

There is an important distinction worth making here. Chris Ilitch cannot be blamed for every questionable personnel decision, disappointing draft pick, or blown lead, and the NHL’s salary-cap system makes building a contender significantly different from the days when Mike Ilitch could outspend much of the league.

However, ownership is ultimately responsible for establishing the franchise’s direction and hiring the people tasked with executing that vision.

Ilitch has maintained that his hockey executives have the authority to make roster decisions without interference, telling The Detroit News in September that he gives his sports leaders “100% autonomy and authority to make the decisions necessary as they see fit.” Still, Detroit’s decision to move on from Steve Yzerman, the ongoing search for a permanent general manager, and the unresolved situations involving Larkin and Edvinsson leave legitimate questions about how effectively the organization is being managed.

And while Fink’s argument about ownership spending deserves scrutiny rather than automatic acceptance, there’s no denying that Detroit’s results have fallen well short of the standards established during Mike Ilitch’s tenure.

The Bottom Line

The most troubling part of Fink’s criticism isn’t that another national writer is questioning Chris Ilitch. It’s that Detroit’s struggles have reached a point where the team’s ownership has become part of the national conversation about what can go wrong with an NHL franchise.

Mike Ilitch helped build a Red Wings organization that won four Stanley Cups and became synonymous with excellence. Chris Ilitch has an opportunity to restore that reputation, but doing so will require more than reassuring fans that better days are coming.

At some point, the Red Wings have to stop talking about returning to greatness and start demonstrating that they have a realistic plan to get there.