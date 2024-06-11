in Lions News Reports

National Spotlight to Shine on Detroit Lions in 2024

The Detroit Lions’ preseason football is fast approaching, with their Pre-Season opening game against the New York Giants scheduled for just 58 days from now. This initial matchup will be broadcast locally, exclusively to viewers within Michigan.

For out-of-state Lions fans, there’s good news. Two of the Detroit Lions’ preseason games will be nationally televised on the NFL Network this year. The Lions’ Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be aired at 4 PM ET on Saturday, August 17th. Following that, their Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be shown at 1 PM ET on Saturday, August 24th.

Michigan residents who do not have access to the NFL Network and are concerned about local blackouts can rest assured. As is customary, these games will also be broadcast on the local Fox affiliate, ensuring that fans within the state can still tune in to watch their team in action, along with the rest of the country.

This upcoming season marks a significant milestone for the Detroit Lions, with a total of 11 nationally televised games scheduled for 2024. This extensive national coverage reflects the growing interest in the team and offers Lions fans across the country ample opportunities to follow their favorite team throughout the season.

2024 Detroit Lions Schedule

Thursday
Aug. 8		at New York Giants (Preseason)MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ7:00pm ET Local
Saturday
Aug. 17		at Kansas City Chiefs (Preseason)Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO4:00pm ET NFLN/Local
Saturday
Aug. 24		Pittsburgh Steelers (Preseason)Ford Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ET NFLN/Local
Sunday
Sep. 8		Los Angeles Rams Ford Field, Detroit, MI8:20pm ET NBC/Peacock
Sunday
Sep. 15		Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ford Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ET FOX
Sunday
Sep. 22		at Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ4:05pm ET FOX
Monday
Sep. 30		Seattle Seahawks Ford Field, Detroit, MI8:15pm ET ABC
Sunday
Oct. 6		BYE
Sunday
Oct. 13		at Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX4:05pm ET FOX
Sunday
Oct. 20		at Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN1:00pm ET FOX
Sunday
Oct. 27		Tennessee Titans Ford Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ET FOX
Sunday
Nov. 3		at Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI4:05pm ET FOX
Sunday
Nov. 10		at Houston Texans NRG Stadium, Houston, TX8:20pm ET NBC/Peacock
Sunday
Nov. 17		Jacksonville Jaguars Ford Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ET CBS
Sunday
Nov. 24		at Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN1:00pm ET FOX
Thursday
Nov. 28		Chicago Bears Ford Field, Detroit, MI12:30pm ET CBS
Thursday
Dec. 5		Green Bay Packers Ford Field, Detroit, MI8:15pm ET Prime Video
Sunday
Dec. 15		Buffalo Bills Ford Field, Detroit, MI4:25pm ET CBS
Sunday
Dec. 22		at Chicago Bears Soldier Field, Chicago, IL1:00pm ET FOX
Monday
Dec. 30		at San Francisco 49ers Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA8:15pm ET ESPN/ABC
Sunday
Jan. 5		Minnesota Vikings Ford Field, Detroit, MITime TBA ET or Sat. Jan. 4

The high number of nationally televised games signifies an increased spotlight on the Detroit Lions, allowing fans nationwide to witness the team’s progress and performance. The preseason games, in particular, will provide an early look at the team’s preparation and potential heading into the regular season.

As the Lions gear up for the new season, the excitement and anticipation among the fanbase are palpable. With the expanded national coverage, more fans than ever before will have the chance to watch and support the Lions, regardless of their location.

