National Spotlight to Shine on Detroit Lions in 2024





The Detroit Lions’ preseason football is fast approaching, with their Pre-Season opening game against the New York Giants scheduled for just 58 days from now. This initial matchup will be broadcast locally, exclusively to viewers within Michigan.

For out-of-state Lions fans, there’s good news. Two of the Detroit Lions’ preseason games will be nationally televised on the NFL Network this year. The Lions’ Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be aired at 4 PM ET on Saturday, August 17th. Following that, their Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be shown at 1 PM ET on Saturday, August 24th.

Michigan residents who do not have access to the NFL Network and are concerned about local blackouts can rest assured. As is customary, these games will also be broadcast on the local Fox affiliate, ensuring that fans within the state can still tune in to watch their team in action, along with the rest of the country.

This upcoming season marks a significant milestone for the Detroit Lions, with a total of 11 nationally televised games scheduled for 2024. This extensive national coverage reflects the growing interest in the team and offers Lions fans across the country ample opportunities to follow their favorite team throughout the season.

2024 Detroit Lions Schedule

Thursday

Aug. 8 at New York Giants (Preseason)MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 7:00pm ET Local Saturday

Aug. 17 at Kansas City Chiefs (Preseason)Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO 4:00pm ET NFLN/Local Saturday

Aug. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers (Preseason)Ford Field, Detroit, MI 1:00pm ET NFLN/Local Sunday

Sep. 8 Los Angeles Rams Ford Field, Detroit, MI 8:20pm ET NBC/Peacock Sunday

Sep. 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ford Field, Detroit, MI 1:00pm ET FOX Sunday

Sep. 22 at Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ 4:05pm ET FOX Monday

Sep. 30 Seattle Seahawks Ford Field, Detroit, MI 8:15pm ET ABC Sunday

Oct. 6 BYE Sunday

Oct. 13 at Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX 4:05pm ET FOX Sunday

Oct. 20 at Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN 1:00pm ET FOX Sunday

Oct. 27 Tennessee Titans Ford Field, Detroit, MI 1:00pm ET FOX Sunday

Nov. 3 at Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI 4:05pm ET FOX Sunday

Nov. 10 at Houston Texans NRG Stadium, Houston, TX 8:20pm ET NBC/Peacock Sunday

Nov. 17 Jacksonville Jaguars Ford Field, Detroit, MI 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday

Nov. 24 at Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN 1:00pm ET FOX Thursday

Nov. 28 Chicago Bears Ford Field, Detroit, MI 12:30pm ET CBS Thursday

Dec. 5 Green Bay Packers Ford Field, Detroit, MI 8:15pm ET Prime Video Sunday

Dec. 15 Buffalo Bills Ford Field, Detroit, MI 4:25pm ET CBS Sunday

Dec. 22 at Chicago Bears Soldier Field, Chicago, IL 1:00pm ET FOX Monday

Dec. 30 at San Francisco 49ers Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA 8:15pm ET ESPN/ABC Sunday

Jan. 5 Minnesota Vikings Ford Field, Detroit, MI Time TBA ET or Sat. Jan. 4

The high number of nationally televised games signifies an increased spotlight on the Detroit Lions, allowing fans nationwide to witness the team’s progress and performance. The preseason games, in particular, will provide an early look at the team’s preparation and potential heading into the regular season.

As the Lions gear up for the new season, the excitement and anticipation among the fanbase are palpable. With the expanded national coverage, more fans than ever before will have the chance to watch and support the Lions, regardless of their location.