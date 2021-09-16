National television schedule for Detroit Red Wings released

Another season of Detroit Red Wings hockey is right around the corner, and Hockeytown’s team will appear on national television no less than ten times during the upcoming campaign. The only catch is that viewers will need ESPN-Plus/Hulu in order to watch some of games on the nationally televised slate.

ABC/ESPN and Turner Sports have released the times and dates for Detroit:

Oct. 29 vs. Florida, p.m. (ESPN-Plus, Hulu)

Nov. 16 at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN-Plus, Hulu)

Dec. 7 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. (ESPN-Plus, Hulu)

Jan. 11 at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN-Plus, Hulu)

Jan. 26 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

March 8 vs. Arizona, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN-Plus, Hulu)

March 10 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. (ESPN-Plus, Hulu)

March 30 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

April 14 at Carolina, 7 p.m. (ESPN-Plus, Hulu)

April 21 at Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPN-Plus, Hulu)