National writer blasts Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell for comment regarding franshice tag

Sharing is caring!

As you have almost certainly heard by now, the Detroit Lions have one week left to decide on whether or not they will use the franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay.

On Tuesday, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and when he was asked about whether or not Golladay will be tagged, he would not give a direct answer but he did say that he would love to have the free-agent tag used on him.

“I would love to be franchised,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That would be nice. That’s a pretty good chunk [of change].”

It is pretty obvious that Campbell was simply saying that being franchise-tagged means a player is getting a solid chunk of money.

But, not surprisingly, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk quickly wrote up an article ripping Campbell of this comment.

Here is some of the B.S. Florio published just moments ago.

It’s not an honor or a privilege or a good thing in any way, shape, or form to be franchise tagged. The device allows the player’s current team to block his chance to get an even larger “chunk of change” and the long-term security that goes along with a multi-year deal with millions in guarantees beyond the value of the franchise tag.

So either Campbell doesn’t understand this (which in theory is possible) or he’s being deliberately disingenuous in order to persuade media and fans to think that Golladay should be as happy as Campbell would be to be franchise tagged.

Anyone from any team who tries to characterize it as anything but that should be called out, loudly.

As I said, this is not surprising considering the source.

Be better, Florio. This stuff is why you have little credibility.

Oh, and watch you back because Dan Campbell may bite off your kneecap!