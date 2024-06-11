Nationals vs Tigers, June 11: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More





The Nationals vs Tigers clash on Tuesday at Comerica Park for the first game of a three-game series. The Detroit Tigers (32-33) are looking to rebound after dropping two of three games to the Milwaukee Brewers but saved face with a 10-2 win in the finale. On the other side, the Nationals (30-35) arrive following a series victory over the Atlanta Braves, winning three out of four.

How to Watch Nationals vs Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, MASN

Streaming: ESPN+

Time: 6:40 PM ET

Nationals vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline: Detroit Tigers -115 / Washington Nationals +105

-115 / +105 Over/Under: 8.5

Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

The Detroit Tigers will send Kenta Maeda (2-2, 6.25 ERA) against the Nationals for the mound work. Maeda is looking for a bounce-back effort after a rough outing against the Red Sox, where he allowed five earned runs. Meanwhile, rookie Mitchell Parker (4-3, 3.47 ERA) will take the ball for Washington, hoping to continue his solid form.

Despite Maeda’s recent struggles, a strong recovery performance could tip the scales. The prediction leans slightly toward the Tigers, but it’s a close call. Expect a competitive game with the Tigers edging out a narrow win.

The key for the Detroit Tigers will be contributions from players like Jake Rogers, who hit a homer and drove in three runs in their last game. Additionally, Matt Vierling has been a consistent run-scorer against the Nationals.

Keep an eye on Mark Canha; his track record against losing teams at Comerica Park is stellar, and he could be pivotal in this matchup. If Maeda reaches his fourth strikeout, it’ll mark another game with that milestone, adding to his reliable night-game performance record.