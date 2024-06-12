Nationals vs Tigers June 12: How to Watch, Predictions, Odds, and More





The Washington Nationals vs Tigers face off on Wednesday in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park. The Nationals recently clinched a series win against the Atlanta Braves, bringing solid performances throughout. For the Tigers, it’s been a mixed bag recently, with a notable win against the Milwaukee Brewers. Both teams aim to gain momentum with a victory in this matchup.

How to Watch Nationals vs Tigers

Time: 6:40 pm ET

6:40 pm ET Place: Comerica Park (Detroit, Michigan)

Comerica Park (Detroit, Michigan) TV : MASN

: MASN Stream : ESPN+, Bally Sports app

: ESPN+, Bally Sports app Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1)

Nationals vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline : Detroit Tigers -125, Washington Nationals +115

: Detroit Tigers -125, Washington Nationals +115 Over/Under : 8

Predictions

The Nationals have shown resilience, winning close games and pushing through tough spots. Jake Irvin brings stability to the mound with his recent form, posting a 3.12 ERA this season. With Reese Olson struggling lately, the Nationals might have the upper hand. Prediction: Nationals 5, Tigers 3.

Looking at recent performance, the Tigers’ Matt Vierling has been a standout at Comerica Park, and Mark Canha continues to deliver consistent hits. This game also presents CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas as key players for the Nationals. Both teams are looking to capitalize on their key players to secure a win.

The Detroit Tigers will need strong innings from Olson to contain an increasingly confident Nationals lineup. For those who enjoy seeing young talent, this game could present some exciting moments on both sides.