Nationals vs Tigers June 13, 2024: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and Insights





The Nationals vs Tigers matchup is set for Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Comerica Park, where the Detroit Tigers aim to bounce back as they face the Washington Nationals. Both teams are closely matched, with the Tigers standing at 32-35 and the Nationals at 32-35. The Tigers are coming off a tough loss, where their pitching woes were evident. The Nationals, however, impressed with a 7-5 win just yesterday.

How to Watch Nationals vs Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Streaming: ESPN+ (subscription required)

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Nationals vs Tigers Odds

Detroit Tigers : -109

: -109 Washington Nationals : -109

: -109 Over/Under: 8

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

The Tigers will send Casey Mize to the mound, who has struggled with a 1-4 record and a 4.73 ERA. His recent performance showed vulnerability, which the Nationals could exploit. On the other hand, the Nationals’ Mackenzie Gore has been relatively solid with a 5-5 record and a 3.57 ERA. Given Mize’s recent form, the Nationals might have an edge. Expect Washington to capitalize early, edging out the Tigers with a final score around 6-4.

More

Key points to consider include the Tigers’ need for stronger pitching and their recent struggles against NL East opponents. Notably, the Tigers have lost seven of their last eight home games against sub-.500 NL East teams. In contrast, the Nationals have a favorable record in day games and against AL Central teams holding losing records.

The Detroit Tigers will look to turn around their fortunes after this series against the Astros and Braves. Keep an eye on hitters like Matt Vierling and Riley Greene, who have shown some spark with home runs in recent games. The team’s management is optimistic about bouncing back and improving their standings.