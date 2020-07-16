Navajo Nation has name suggestion for Washington’s NFL franchise

The Washington Redskins officially ditched their moniker this week after almost 90 years, and will soon be unveiling a new team rebranding.

And while there have been several suggestions made for the franchise’s new identity, one notable nickname has been put forth.

The Navajo Nation has suggested that the team rebrand as “The Code Talkers” as a tribute to the Navajo Code Talkers and their role in World War II:

“July 13, 2020 is now a historic day for all Indigenous peoples around the world as the NFL Washington-based team officially announced the retirement of the racist and disparaging ‘Redskins’ team name and logo,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez wrote. “This change did not come about willingly by the team’s owners, but by the mounting pressure and advocacy of Indigenous peoples such as Amanda Blackhorse, and many other warriors who fought long and hard for this change.”

The statement continued: “We strongly encourage the NFL Washington organization to rename their team in such a way that truly honors and respects the First Americans of this country. Renaming the team ‘Code Talkers’ to honor the Navajo Code Talkers, and other tribal nations who used their sacred language to help win World War II, would set the team on a path to restoring its reputation and correcting the historical misrepresentation of Indigenous peoples.”

This would definitely be among the more interesting candidates for the new team name.

– – Quotes via Daniel Canova, Fox News Link – –