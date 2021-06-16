NBA analyst Reggie Miller offers embarrassing take on Nets/Bucks playoff series

Sharing is caring!

Former NBA All-Star Reggie Miller was one of the most clutch shooters in history. Unfortunately, this take that he offered was anything but a bullseye.

Miller is getting absolutely roasted on social media right now for his absolutely bizarre suggestion that the Brooklyn Nets should throw their upcoming Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks by sitting Kevin Durant and James Harden and hope to win the series in Game 7.

Of course, this comes on the heels of a historic performance from Durant in Game 5 in which he played all 48 minutes while scoring 49 points, grabbing 17 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

This certainly won’t go down as one of the better moments in Miller’s post-NBA playing career.