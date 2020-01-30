NBA announces 2020 All-Star player pool

Next Thursday, the 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place and we know the players who will participate.

Earlier tonight, the NBA All-Star player pool was announced and as you can see below, there are zero Detroit Pistons.

#TeamGiannis x #TeamLeBron Team Captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will select from the #NBAAllStar player pool in the NBA All-Star 2020 Draft Show. Thursday Feb. 6, 7:00pm/et, @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Qk5gcisvam — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 31, 2020

The 2020 NBA All-Star Draft Show will air on Feb. 6 on TNT.

Nation, did Pistons guard Derrick Rose get snubbed?