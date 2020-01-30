30.3 F
Detroit Pistons News

NBA announces 2020 All-Star player pool

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Next Thursday, the 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place and we know the players who will participate.

Earlier tonight, the NBA All-Star player pool was announced and as you can see below, there are zero Detroit Pistons.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Draft Show will air on Feb. 6 on TNT.

Nation, did Pistons guard Derrick Rose get snubbed?

